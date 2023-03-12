Life

Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to get the water in

March 12th, 2023 9:10 AM

By Southern Star Team

Sometimes the fatigue felt after a training session is caused by dehydration. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

BY PAUDIE O'DONOVAN

WATER is the source of life and the most important liquid in our ecosystem. 

We need it to function properly, so over the next three weeks I’m going to talk about our daily intake and what you need when exercising. 

Did you know that nearly two thirds of the human body is made up of water? Science has proven that drinking plenty of water will improve your everyday life. It will make you feel better and give you more energy when consumed with the right foods. It is stated that the daily average intake of water in a man is about 3.5 litres and about 2.7 litres in a woman. That’s seven to eight glasses of water a day. 

I have discovered that after years of training that sometimes after a long session on the bike or a hard routine in the gym if I’m feeling lethargic and I drink a pint of water, within an hour I’m feeling energetic again. It’s the dehydration that’s making me feel fatigued. 

My advice is to drink a pint of water with each meal – but make sure you actually drink it and aren’t pouring half of it down the sink. Water also cleans your body of toxins and assists in your brain activity. The list is endless. If you play a lot of sport whether it’s GAA, rugby or soccer then don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. It’s been scientifically proven that if you lose just 2% of your body weight while taking part in exercise it can decrease your performance by 25%.

And you wonder why you didn’t play well in the second half of the match! If you are thirsty at any point then it’s probably too late. You should be drinking when you are not thirsty. Drinking water is essential if you want to get the most of your workout. So get it in, store it up and don’t get dehydrated.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Read More

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.