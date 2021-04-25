Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

April 25th, 2021 7:10 AM

There were five contestants in the 1993 Maid Of Ibane competition that was run in conjunction with the Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival – from left – Annette Bryan, Carhue, Bandon; Deirdre Murphy, Barryroe; Annette Buckley, Upton; Tracey McCarthy, Courtmacsherry, and Valda Woulfe, Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Share this article

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.