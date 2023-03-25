Avoid fatigue and DOMS by getting your water in

WHO knows people who don’t drink a lot of water?

I do! I don’t like the taste of it is an excuse I once heard when ironically water doesn’t taste of anything, yet is essential for us to function.

You should always have a glass or bottle at hand. On your desk at work, in the holder of your car, in your gear bag on your way to training. Try to get into a habit of a pint of water after breakfast, a pint with your lunch and a pint later in the day. Surround yourself with it. This might sound a bit over the top but see how you feel after doing it for a couple of weeks. I bet you’ll have a lot more energy, you will concentrate better, think better and overall you’ll function better.

If you are involved in vigorous exercise and you sweat a lot this means you need to replace this sweat with a supply of water. When we exercise and work out our bodies sweat to cool us down. This means we lose water which needs to be replaced. In endurance races and events which can last 12 hours then you could lose several litres of water. You won’t finish if you don’t keep drinking. But it’s not just during the event but the following day. DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness) and fatigue won’t be as bad the following day if you drink correctly during the race. I had the best race ever and even managed a personal best, when I had one litre before the swim, over 2.5 litres during the bike section and every 30 minutes on the run. I felt like I hadn’t taken part in the event two hours later and had only slight DOMS the following day all because of my water intake. Be proactive and get it in!

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility. He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618