Five West Cork events shortlisted for National Heritage Week awards

Five events held in West Cork during this year’s National Heritage Week have been shortlisted for the 2026 National Heritage Week Awards.

The National Heritage Week Awards feature a wide range of events including art exhibitions, behind-the-scenes tours of historic landmarks, traditional craft workshops and treasure hunts through ancient woodlands, reflecting the diversity of heritage across Ireland.

Co-ordinated by the Heritage Council, this year’s National Heritage Week took place under the theme ‘Heritage at Risk’ inviting individuals and communities to consider the elements of heritage that are vulnerable or under threat—from historic buildings and archaeological sites to natural habitats, traditional skills, folklore, language and ways of life.

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Flax Threads of Time, organised by Kathy Kirwan & Clonakilty Tidy Towns & Wombat Media, is shortlisted for the Heritage at Risk Award. This is awarded to an event that made a special effort to incorporate the 2026 National Heritage Week theme, “Heritage at Risk”, by exploring endangered built, natural or cultural heritage and encouraging audiences to reimagine and revive vulnerable sites, artefacts and practices. This event was an immersive exploration of West Cork’s flax and linen heritage using VR, film, art and hands-on flax processing, marking 200 years since the local industry’s collapse.

Voices in Stewardship: Celebrating West Cork’s New Oral Heritage Hubs, organised by West Cork Oral Heritage, is shortlisted for the Intangible Cultural Heritage Award, the Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh Award. This award recognises an event or project that encouraged greater appreciation of an element of intangible cultural heritage, including crafts, skills, customs and practices. This event was a celebration of more than ten new West Cork oral-history hubs, featuring local presentations and newly recorded voices.

Mealagh Valley Hidden Heritage Trail Launch, organised by Mealagh Valley Community Centre Ltd, is shortlisted for the Sustainability & Climate Award. This award is for an event or project that incorporated environmentally friendly practices to reduce its carbon footprint and impact on the natural world, or provided education on climate change and good sustainability practices. This event was the launch of an interactive local heritage trail with QR-linked memories, stories and wildlife sounds, accompanied by a guided walk, music, dancing, folklore, history and children’s nature activities.

The River Remembers: Stories of Salmon and Stewardship on the Coomhola River, organised by StreamScapes, is shortlisted for the Sustainability & Climate Award. This award is for an event or project that incorporated environmentally friendly practices to reduce its carbon footprint and impact on the natural world, or provided education on climate change and good sustainability practices. This event was a citizen-science workshop and documentary premiere exploring the Coomhola River through local oral histories, salmon traditions and community stewardship of a valued Blue Dot river.

The Wellbeing Of Our Water Heritage, organised by WiseWater Academy, is shortlisted for the Water Heritage Award. This award is presented in conjunction with the River Basin Management Service and recognises a Water Heritage Day event held on August 23 that explored how a canal, river, lake or sea shaped local heritage, or celebrated water as an integral part of our natural heritage. This event was a family celebration of Garrylucas Wetland featuring a bird performance, biodiversity talk, interactive stalls and the launch of a water-heritage wellbeing booklet.

The Heritage Council also presents a County Award in each local authority area. This award recognises the best event or project in Cork, based on how effectively it raised awareness of an aspect of heritage, how it was promoted, and the extent to which it engaged and involved the community.

Christopher O’Sullivan TD, Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, said: “I would like to congratulate all event organisers shortlisted for awards across the country, and I am particularly proud to see five events from Cork shortlisted. Together, they reflect the extraordinary diversity of heritage across the county—from flax and linen traditions and oral history to local landscapes, waterways and community stewardship.

“As a proud Co Cork native, I know the passion, knowledge and voluntary effort that communities throughout the county bring to protecting and sharing the places, stories and traditions that matter to them.”

Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, said: “The events shortlisted from Cork demonstrate the care, creativity and commitment that communities bring to protecting and celebrating our heritage. This year’s theme, ‘Heritage at Risk’, encouraged people to reflect on what could be lost and, importantly, on the practical steps we can take together to safeguard it for future generations. I warmly congratulate everyone involved and wish them the very best at the awards.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday October 29, in the Grand Hall at the RDS, Dublin. The event will be streamed live on heritageweek.ie