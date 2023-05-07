What you need before getting on your bike

HOPEFULLY by now I’ve motivated some readers to get back on the bikes, or start your cycling journey.

You won’t regret it. We’ve covered the different types of bikes, so now it’s about the cycling gear.

My advice is to buy the necessities first and then gradually pick up the rest.

Gear

Helmet: Make sure it fits correctly and is squeezed snuggly around your head.

Jersey: Choose one that’s breathable and has pockets in the back for food and phone.

Jacket: Preferably not a dark colour (Hi-vis).

Shorts: Something with a good comfortable chamois for comfort.

Shoes: With cleated system underneath.

Gloves: Good padding to soak up the vibrations.

Light: A bright light at the front and definitely a red light at the back.

Other options: pump, saddle bag for your spare tubes and your mobile phone, tools to change a puncture, bicycle speedometer or computer, water bottle(s) and overshoes (optional) for the wet days.

Comfort

To be comfortable on you bike your must make sure that the bike fits you well. Get someone to firstly look at the saddle height. This is the most important part. Next try moving the tilt and the aft to get your desired position. If you’re still in discomfort look at your saddle. Just remember you shouldn’t be in discomfort while you are cycling especially if you’re wearing a chamois.

Top tip

Remember to take your mobile phone with you when you go cycling so you can ring someone if you get a breakdown, a puncture or lord forbid, have an accident.

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility. He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618.