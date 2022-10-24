Get race gear in order

SCAR event is fast approaching on Saturday, October 22nd.

With that in mind here’s a ‘to do’ list for participants in the adventure race:

Bike in order

Clean your frame, your chain and put Teflon oil on it, pump the tyres, make sure the gears and brakes are in good working order and away you go. Carry a pump, tools and a spare tube in case you get a puncture.

Depending on what section of the race you’re taking part in, put a little bike bag on the crossbar to carry your bananas, gels etc.

Apparel

For the bike section you need cycling shorts, cycling jersey, cycling shoes, gloves, helmet and cycling jacket. Hopefully you won’t need to wear the jacket but after all it is October and it could pour rain on the day.

Too often people overdress. Over heating is worse than being cold. It’s ok to get wet but remain warm. If you get cold you’re in trouble.

Cycling shorts

These are the key to you being comfortable on the bike. If you’re cycling 50km, 100km or 200km a week, go for a brand name with a good quality chamois.

Cycling jersey

They are meant to fit tight. They should fit comfortably around your arms and waist with enough room to carry things like bananas, bars, money, mobile phone and even a rain jacket.

Cycling jacket

Most of the time this jacket is reflective and windbreaker material. You can get so many different types but my advice is not just to get an entry level jacket. Get one that fits over two layers.

Helmet

Remember this item could save your life. Branded helmets fit better, are more comfortable, look better and take more punishment.

Trainers

Normal runners will do nicely. The runners that you trained in will be perfect just as long as they’re not too worn out. A good brand pair of trainers will do 500-700km running. After the event they should only be used for non-sporting activities. More experienced athletes will use adventure race trainers which have more grip.

Socks

Wear the socks you trained in. Don’t put on a thicker pair on race. Ultimately my advice is that better gear lasts longer, washes better and looks great.

SCAR Training Plan, Week 3

TASTER

Monday: Run 3km

Tuesday: Rest

Wednesday: Bike 12km

Thursday: Run 2km

Friday: Rest

Saturday: Bike 15km, run 1km

Sunday: Rest

Sport

Monday: Run 5km

Tuesday: Rest

Wednesday: Bike 18km

Thursday: Run 3km

Friday: Crosstrain/kayak

Saturday: Bike 20km, run 2km

Sunday: Rest

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility. He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen.

Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618