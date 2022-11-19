FITNESS: Tips to embrace a healthy lifestyle

By Paudie O’Donovan, Neuromuscular Physical Therapist

I GET so many people come to my clinic wanting to lose weight. I regularly hear things like: ‘I need to lose at least a stone,’ or ‘I was never this heavy.’

In my 10 years of writing articles I’ve never written an article on weight loss and I’m not going to start now. Instead of talking about a strict diet why not focus instead on a healthy lifestyle and let weight loss become a side effect from your efforts?

Now, I do think slimming and weight loss classes are brilliant. They keep you motivated and focused but if you stop attending, the danger is you’re back to square one. In my opinion your healthy lifestyle has to start at home. You have to be determined to do it yourself with little or no help. That way if you fail, you have no one to blame but yourself. We are what we choose to do and our body weight is determined by what food choices we decide to eat.

Here are a few things to keep in mind to embark on a healthier lifestyle:

• Cut down on junk food

• Reduce your sugar intake

• Cut down on your alcohol consumption

• Drink more water

• Check your cholesterol, blood sugar levels and BMI

• Start walking or some form of exercise

• Go back to a hobby you enjoyed, it needn’t necessarily be exercise

• Treat yourself to some new clothes and make plans like booking a holiday and say ‘I need to look my best here.’

• Get out more and meet family and friends

Think things through and aim to make the best choice for you.

Skibbereen Athletics Club are hosting an event later this month for anyone looking to get more exercise in. It’s the Noreen McCarthy Memorial five and 10 mile road race and walk on Sunday, November 20th for local charities. See skibbac.com for more.

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility. He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618