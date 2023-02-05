FITNESS: Superb move to improve balance

LAST week I wrote about dynamic stretching and movements. It got a great response so we’re going to do one this week in the privacy of your own hall. It’s a superb exercise called walking knee to chest.

It’s a beauty because it activates so many muscles and you can use it as a warm up or just part of your normal daily exercise routine. It activates your glutes, lower back, hip flexors and a number of other muscles.

Choose the longest room in your house and away you go. If you slow down the movement it really activates the glutes which in turn creates great balance while doing single leg exercises such as split squats or pistol squats.

Knee to Chest

Start in a standing position with your back to the wall.

Now step forward with your left leg.

As you bring your right leg forward, lift your knee up to your chest and pull your right knee into your chest.

Now walk forward and pull your left knee into your chest.

To make it harder over time you can raise your hands higher which in turn raises your knee higher.

Keep walking till you run out of room!

Try and do five each leg, turn and do five back to the starting wall.

Keep your head up, good form and balance in each repetition.

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility. He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618.