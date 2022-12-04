FITNESS: Simple movement to perfect at home collision

Health & Nutrition

By Paudie O’Donovan

FOR the readers out there who can’t travel to a gym or who physically aren’t able to do a session, over the next six columns, I’m going to pick one exercise which can be performed in the comfort of your own home. 

This week I want to practice ‘kneel to stand’. It’s something we do regularly when required to pick something up from under the table, or when we tie our shoe laces and then need to stand back up. We do it at mass, when we play with the kids and nearly all the time while gardening.

On the comfort of a rug or carpet, kneel down. Now, from this position move you right foot forward so your right foot goes on the ground and your right knee is high. 

Next propel yourself upright and stand onto your right knee. 

When you have this complete, kneel back down and repeat on the left side. If you need assistance then maybe use a chair or a counter work top. 

Be careful when transferring your weight. 

Do this five times on each leg, and do it once or twice a day for up to six weeks and notice the difference.

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility. 

He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen 

Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him  on 086-2339618

