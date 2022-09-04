FITNESS: Great time to start something new

SEPTEMBER has become the new January – just without the resolutions.

I hear it all the time in my clinic. The kids go back to school, colleges reopen and us adults get a little more time to ourselves.

For lots of us that allows us to focus more on our health and wellbeing. We might look to improve our diet and spend more time on ourselves.

For some that means going back to the gym, or working on a food plan, or getting a fitness plan in place that’s compatible with long, dark evenings.

But it needn’t necessarily be a sport either. It can be a dance class, a language class, a craft class, learning something that you always wanted to try.

Start browsing the notice boards and the internet now. Take that step and get organised.

If you don’t like it, then at least you’ve tried.

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility. He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618.