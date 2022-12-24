Fitness: Get a plan in place to enjoy festivities

With Paudie O’Donovan

WITH the festivities only a week away it’s time to put a Christmas plan in place. Take a look at your work schedule, your days off, your parties, the shopping and cooking arrangements and then put this arrangement in place.

After all you are going to be indulging in the finer things at this time of year so to counteract the calories make sure you get a walk, a gym session or some form of exercise in.

My advice would be to get your exercise done in the morning. This way it’ll free you up for the rest of day. No point in trying to squash a swim or hill walk into a fast hour and end up shortening it or even worse not doing it at all. It’s brighter in the mornings and you have more energy as well. It’s easy to say you’re feeling tired or ‘I’ll do it tomorrow evening’... that never happens as tomorrow could be even busier. Plan your day and stick to it.

I guess all our time slots between now and Christmas are filling up fast between social and family gatherings. So, why not do more exercises during the weekdays and take the weekend off?

Like I said put a plan in place that’ll work for you. And I know that it’s Christmas so you don’t have to be that all strict on yourself, but at the same time you don’t want to waste all the hard work you’ve deposited this year. That would be kind of silly.

Happy Christmas everyone!

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of

mobility/flexibility. He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen

Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618