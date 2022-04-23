FITNESS: Don’t fall into the ‘trap’ of forgetting back muscles

OVER the last four weeks we talked about gym work, and it was all legs and lower body groups that we strengthened.

Quadriceps, hamstrings and glute work by using leg curls, extensions, bridges and squatting.

Now it’s time to move up the body and do some back exercises. There are so many muscles in your back and upper torso. The lats are the ones that everyone knows because they are mentioned so often in every gym routine. But what about traps, rotators, rhomboids and erector spinae?

These muscles are used regularly in everyday life whenever we pull our arms back in towards or body or back in a downward action towards the ground. We do this movement regularly whenever we lift something up and in towards our core and that’s why we have to strengthen them.

Lat pull down

Sit in a comfortable position on the machine and grab the bar or handles. Take a deep breath and pull down the bar to your chest in a relaxed manner. Then release it back up to a starting position.

Try to perform eight-10 reps (one set) and remember to breathe out while performing the movement. Rest for one minute and do a second set

Tips

Try to concentrate on the muscles that run underneath your arm down your back. Choose the correct amount of plates and attempt 10 repetitions. You should feel this muscle group working after five or six reps. Your arms assist in the action but it’s your latissimus you are concentrating on.

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility. He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618