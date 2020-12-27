Deal ‘so close but yet so far’

THERE was a marginally better tone to negotiations over the future relationship between the EU and UK on December 14th, with Union negotiator Michel Barnier telling Member State Ambassadors that he could see a ‘narrow path’ to a deal.

‘It is our responsibility to give the talks every chance of success,’ the French politician said on Twitter. ‘Fair competition, and a sustainable solution for our fishermen and women, are key to reaching a deal.’

The 69-year-old Frenchman is reported to have told the closed meeting that Britain had accepted the idea of ‘a mechanism of unilateral measures’ on the level playing field, determining how closely the UK will align with EU rules in future. However, the former Internal Market Commissioner (2010-2014) said that London had moved backwards on fisheries, apparently, and wrongly in his view, expecting EU concessions on fish in return for its movement on fair competition.

He is also understood to have told the meeting of Ambassadors that the length of a transition period on fisheries, during which EU vessels would have continued access to UK waters, is the subject of dispute. ‘The next few days are important, if a (deal) is to be in place’ by January 1st, Barnier tweeted.

He is also reported to have briefed MEPs, finding himself on the receiving end of some annoyance that negotiations are proceeding behind closed doors, with the European Parliament liable to find itself expected to rubber-stamp a deal which it will have had little time to scrutinise. There is speculation that any deal could be introduced on a provisional basis, with a full EP vote at some stage in the New Year, though there is also talk of a potential vote immediately before or after Christmas (tbc).

Much has been read into signs that the British government has calmed its rhetoric, moving from Johnson’s statement on December 13th that no deal was the ‘most likely’ result of the talks to a spokesman’s remark on December 14th that it was ‘a potential outcome.’ The apparent, if small, progress came after Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a joint statement on December 13th, describing their phone conversation that morning as ‘constructive and useful.’

‘Despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over,’ they said it would be ‘responsible at this point to go the extra mile’ to clinch an agreement on future relations between the UK and EU. ‘We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached. The negotiations continue here in Brussels,’ the pair added.

During her address to the European Parliament on December 16th, von der Leyen told MEPs that negotiating teams were working ‘day and night,’ but it was ‘now a case of us being so close and yet being so far away from each other.’ The German politician said that divergent views over the so-called level playing field and over access to fisheries remain the key bones of contention before the transition period expires on December 31st.

The LSE graduate (late 1970s), where she took on the moniker Rose Ladson, said that time was running short and acknowledged that MEPs would have very little time to scrutinise the details of any future bilateral trade deal. With only days to go, she called on the House to ‘ensure a good outcome’ if a deal is struck.

‘As things stand, I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not,’ von der Leyen told the assembly, ‘but I can tell you that there is a path to an agreement now … the path may be very narrow, but it is there, and it is therefore our responsibility to continue trying.’

It’s been a long year and a deal between the EU and UK now hangs in the balance. The clock is ticking and all eyes are on Brussels and London to put their cards on the table before New Year’s Eve.

