Special event this Thursday to remember locals who died during pandemic

A memorial event to commemorate all those who passed away locally during the pandemic, and who were unable to receive a traditional funeral, will take place in Skibbereen this Thursday (October 28th).

Organised by Skibbereen Arts Festival, a candlelit procession will move through the town and the event will include readings, songs and music in the Fairfield. The names of those who died locally during the pandemic will also be read aloud at the event called ‘A Candle in the Wind’, that will start at 7pm.

Declan McCarthy of the festival said: ‘This will be a simple, respectful way to honour those who have passed, while commiserating with the families who were unable to have a traditional wake for their departed. It will commemorate anyone from Skibbereen and the surrounding hinterland, within a 10 mile radius of town.’

To have someone included in the event email their name, address, date of passing and a photograph to [email protected]