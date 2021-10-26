Covid-19

Special event this Thursday to remember locals who died during pandemic

October 26th, 2021 8:24 PM

By Emma Connolly

The candlelit procession will move through the town and the event will include readings, songs and music in the Fairfield. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

A memorial  event to commemorate all those who passed away locally during the pandemic, and who were unable to receive a traditional funeral, will take place in Skibbereen this  Thursday (October 28th).

Organised by Skibbereen Arts Festival, a candlelit procession will move through the town and the event will include readings, songs and music in the Fairfield. The names of those who died locally during the pandemic will also be read aloud at the event called ‘A Candle in the Wind’,  that will start at 7pm.

Declan McCarthy of the festival said: ‘This will be a simple, respectful way to honour those who have passed, while commiserating with the families who were unable to have a traditional wake for their departed. It will commemorate anyone from Skibbereen and the surrounding hinterland, within a 10 mile radius of town.’

To have someone included in the event email their name, address, date of passing and a photograph to [email protected]

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.