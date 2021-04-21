Covid-19 Wednesday: 15 deaths, 401 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 15 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Of the deaths notified today, 2 in April, 3 in March, 6 in February, 4 in January or earlier.
The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 56-90 years.
There has been a total of 4,856* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 20th April, the HPSC has been notified of 401 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There has now been a total of 244,695** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 217 are men / 181 are women
- 73% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 182 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 31 in Donegal, 23 in Limerick, 22 in Cork and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 17 other counties.***
As of 8am today, 182 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 19th, 2021, 1,219,487 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 863,958 people have received their first dose
- 355,529 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.