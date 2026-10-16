West Cork stores shortlisted for national SuperValu Off Licence awards

Four West Cork stores have been shortlisted for the SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards.

Field’s SuperValu Skibbereen, O’Keefe’s SuperValu Bantry, Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty and Murphy’s SuperValu Castletownbere were named as finalists for this year’s awards at The Tullamore Court Hotel in County Offaly on Thursday November 19.

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With 11 selected stores Cork boasts the most of any county, with Kerry coming in second with four nominations. The stores were shortlisted after a rigorous nationwide assessment evaluating off licence standards, product knowledge and customer service across 219 SuperValu locations.

The nominated stores will compete for awards across four categories. These include Breakthrough Store of the Year, Medium/Small Store of the Year, Large Store of the Year, and The Champions League Award.

This year’s category winners will also claim an exclusive VIP trip to Spain’s celebrated Rioja wine region, courtesy of Santa Rita Estates. The awards evening will be hosted by broadcaster Shay Byrne, and aims to celebrate the stores setting the benchmark for Ireland's best SuperValu off-licence experience.

Guests will kick off celebrations with a bespoke cocktail reception featuring tastings from Edward Dillon’s world-renowned spirits portfolio, followed by a curated dinner paired with premium Santa Rita wines.